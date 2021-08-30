fbpx

High Tide Begins Adult-Use Cannabis Sales In Brampton, Ontario

byNina Zdinjak
August 30, 2021 12:05 pm
High Tide Begins Adult-Use Cannabis Sales In Brampton, Ontario

High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) announced Monday that its Canna Cabana cannabis retail store located at 148 West Drive in Brampton, Ontario has begun selling recreational cannabis products for adult use.

This opening represents High Tide's 92nd branded retail location across Canada and its 22nd in Ontario, selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories. The new Canna Cabana store is High Tide's first to open in Brampton, one of the fastest-growing population centers in Canada. It is located inside a major power center containing several national retail big box chain stores.

"The opening of the new Brampton store highlights our commitment to continued expansion in Canada's largest province," Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide said.  "Despite running into delays in securing building permits due to the pandemic, we remain hopeful that High Tide will have 30 branded retail cannabis locations across Ontario by the end of September. We expect to continue expanding our retail portfolio in the province through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions in the coming months, and look forward to hitting Ontario's new 75 store cap that will come into effect next month," Grover added.

Price Action

High Tide’s shares were trading 0.25% lower at $7.13 per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of High Tide

