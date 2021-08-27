High Tide Reduces Its Total Debt Balance To $28.4M By Eliminating All META Convertible Debentures

High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) announced Friday that all outstanding convertible debentures originally issued by Meta Growth Corp. have now been converted into common shares of High Tide – more than one year prior to their maturity date. Previously, The META Convertible Debentures were traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:HITI).

The company’s total debt balance immediately after closing the acquisition of META was approximately $71 million, including $21.15 million of META Convertible Debentures.

The retail-focused cannabis company also revealed that with extinguished META Convertible Debentures its total debt balance has been reduced to $28.4 million.

Of this amount, $10.8 million is non-interest bearing. Total debt maturities during the next 12 months from today are $1.6 million. Of the company’s remaining debt profile, $13.4M is convertible at an average conversion price of $6.31 per common share, while $15.0 million is not convertible.

“Since the close of the META acquisition in November 2020 we have been aggressively driving our business forward, growing the top line, building new stores and making accretive acquisitions, with a focus on the U.S. e-commerce market,” Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide stated. “Simultaneously we have been deleveraging our balance sheet, shedding the majority of our debt while also increasing our cash reserves. This has been driven in part by the strong performance of our shares which has resulted in investors converting debt into equity,” added Grover.

More recent news from High Tide:

Why High Tide Stock Looks Ready For A Breakout

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Green Apple Cannabis, EDEN Empire, New Standard, High Tide

Cannabis Co. High Tide Brings Jane Technologies' Retail Platform To Canada

High Tide Cannabis Co. Is Buying Online Retailer DankStop For $3.85M

High Tide Cannabis Shares Down After Sale Of Its KushBar Retail Assets To Halo Collective, High Tide Seeking More Cannabis Dispensaries

High Tide Cannabis To Acquire Six Dispensaries In Saskatchewan For $2.31M In Stock And Cash

Price Action

High Tide’s shares were trading 0.76% higher at $7.19 per share at the time of writing Friday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash