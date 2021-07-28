Cannabis Co. High Tide Brings Jane Technologies' Retail Platform To Canada

Cannabis retail tech company Jane Technologies announced its expansion into the Canadian market this week through a partnership with High Tide Inc (NASDAQ:HITI).

High Tide, which has one of the largest retail footprints in Canada, will bring Jane’s full suite of e-commerce solutions, including its newly-released headless e-commerce software, Jane Roots, to cannabis operators across all Canadian provinces and legal U.S. markets.

Jane’s turnkey e-commerce platform includes inventory optimization, retail and market analytics, headless e-commerce solutions, digital merchandising, verified product reviews and curated content directly from the brands.

Commenting on the deal, Socrates Rosenfeld, CEO of Jane Technologies, told Benzinga, “Most of the largest enterprise retailers in the U.S. choose Jane to power their e-commerce operations, so expanding into the Canadian market with High Tide was a natural step for us. We’re excited to empower High Tide and other Canadian partners with the digital infrastructure that can help them realize the full potential of their online business. Using automation and machine learning, our platform simplifies e-commerce by taking care of the burdensome backend integrations so retailers and brands can focus on design and user experience.”

