Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Green Apple Cannabis, EDEN Empire, New Standard, High Tide

New Green Apple Cannabis Store Opens In Thornton, Ontario

To wrap up July, Green Apple Cannabis, a local dispensary at 231 Barrie St. in Thornton, Ontario, launched its cannabis sales.

The dispensary held a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, July 31, Bradford Today reported.

The new store's offering includes a myriad of cannabis products and accessories. Expert bud-tenders are also there to assist in shopping while providing advice if needed.

"The turnout was amazing," Sheri Norman, owner of Green Apple Cannabis said, adding that it was "so incredible, it far surpassed my expectations."

EDEN Empire Inc. (CSE:EDEN) announced Thursday that it had opened its first store in Vancouver, British Columbia through a sub-license and operating agreement via an arm's-length third party.

The new shop, located at 4317 Fraser Street, is operational and open as of July 30.

"The launch of the first EDEN branded location in Vancouver signifies a momentous moment for EDEN," Gerry Trapasso, the company's CEO and director said. "The agreement creates great exposure for EDEN and shows the power behind the EDEN brand and its rigorous client services."

In February, Eden launched its first retail store in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

New Standard Opens Store In Saugatuck, Michigan

New Standard is expanding in Michigan by opening a store in Saugatuck.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on July 16, with the Blue Star Chamber of Commerce and local community leaders and dignitaries as guests.

It's the seventh store the company opted to launch in the Great Lake State.

The new shop is located minutes away from the downtown shopping district and marinas.

"We intentionally designed and built a facility that matches the characteristics of Saugatuck and creates a sense of place where locals and visitors feel at home," Howard Luckoff, New Standard's CEO and co-founder explained.

The cannabis brand was launched last year at the height of the global pandemic, with the first provisioning center in Hazel Park opening in April 2020.

"Our goal was to create a culture where the novice or the connoisseur could come in and feel comfortable," Luckoff told Benzinga.

High Tide Opens 91st Canna Cabana Store In Canada

High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) has continued to expand its retail footprint in Canada with the new Canna Cabana store in Alberta.

Located at 920 36th Street NE in Calgary, the new retail locations – the company's 91st branded retail location nationwide – will sell both recreational cannabis and consumption accessories.

"I am proud that in spite of pandemic related challenges, and because of our team's hard work, we have been able to continue our rapid pace of growth, bringing our total store count across Canada to over ninety," Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide said Monday. "Our nationally familiar brand, and strengthened network, enables us to offer our unique one-stop shopping experience to customers across the country in markets of all sizes. We look forward to crossing the hundred store milestone in the near future."

