fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
376.04
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 742.47
47586.34
+ 1.58%
DIA
+ 0.01
354.56
+ 0%
SPY
-0.15
450.40
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.46
+ 0%
GLD
-0.03
170.22
-0.02%

Ascend Wellness Closes $210M Senior Secured Term Loan With Seaport Global Securities

byNina Zdinjak
August 30, 2021 8:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ascend Wellness Closes $210M Senior Secured Term Loan With Seaport Global Securities

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH) announced Monday it has closed on a $210 million Senior Secured Term Loan with Seaport Global Securities LLC as lead manager.

The multi-state operator plans to use the proceeds to (i) repay substantially all of the company's debt excluding approximately $12 million of outstanding acquisition payments with near-zero interest rates, (ii) finance the company's pending investment in MedMen NY, Inc. and (iii) support the company's future growth and acquisition initiatives.

Prior to closing the Term Loan, on June 30, 2021, the company had $104.2 million in cash and equivalents.

"I am thrilled to secure this non-dilutive financing which both reduces our overall cost of capital and will fuel the growth of our business as we invest in scaling our strategic footprint,” Abner Kurtin, founder and CEO of Ascend Wellness said. “We saw tremendous interest and had healthy participation in the Term Loan. Our marketing process, lead-managed by Seaport Global Securities, introduced us to a very high-quality mix of institutional investors, family offices and hedge funds."

The term loan will bear interest of 9.5% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears, with a maturity date of August 27, 2025. The Term Loan is secured by a first lien on all company assets. Subject to certain conditions of the agreement, the company has the ability to increase the facility by up to US$65 million if desired.

The placement was lead & managed by Seaport Global Securities LLC and co-managed by ATB Capital Markets.

More recent news from Ascend Wellness:

New Jersey's Recreational Cannabis Program May Be 'A Wreck' But A Few Companies Could Emerge As Winners

Ascend Wellness Holdings Beats on Q2 2021 Revenue, Increases Full-Year Net Revenue Guidance To $330-$350M

Ascend Wellness Holdings Cannabis Commences Trading On OTCQX In The US

Price Action

Acend Wellness’ shares closed Friday market session 1.84% higher at $10.50 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Michael Longmire on Unsplash

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Ascend Wellness Holdings Beats on Q2 2021 Revenue, Increases Full-Year Net Revenue Guidance To $330-$350M

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE: AAWH) (OTCQX: AAWH) revealed a 236.2% year-over-year and 28.5% sequential pop in gross revenue on Tuesday, which totaled $97.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, beating estimates by $4.5 million</ read more

Ascend Wellness Holdings Cannabis Commences Trading On OTCQX In The US

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH) has debuted on the OTCQX Best Market. read more

The Week In Cannabis: PharmaCann Could IPO, Tilray & MedMen, First Black CEO At Major Public Co. And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 20, 2021. Contents read more

Cannabis Unicorn PharmaCann Could IPO Soon, Valued At $1.1B+

One of the largest private cannabis companies in the world could soon go public on the OTC Markets with a valuation of more than $1 billion. read more