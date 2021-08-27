Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness And Verano Expand In Florida, Nug Avenue, Delta 9 And Jushi Each Open Stores

Nug Avenue Plans To Launch Second Store In Los Angeles

Los Angeles marijuana delivery service Nug Avenue is opening its second distribution and delivery hub in the city.

Sugarmade, Nug Avenue's parent company, announced the purchase of the property that will serve as Nug Avenue's second retail location and two pending cannabis-related commercial licenses.

"Our initial Nug Avenue location has been open for nearly six months and has established a strong brand with tremendous growth in membership – already exceeding 10,000 members and growing fast," Sugarmade CEO Jimmy Chan explained. "We are very excited to announce the upcoming location of our new Nug Avenue delivery hub, which is in a prime position to serve the downtown LA area."

Delta 9 Cannabis Opens 10th Manitoba Store

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX:DN) (OTCQX:DLTNF) has opened its thirteenth Delta 9 Cannabis retail store and tenth cannabis dispensary in the Province of Manitoba.

The new store, which kicked off cannabis sales on August 26, is located at the Arena Plaza Mall at 379 Main Street in the City of Selkirk.

The store offers a wide range of cannabis products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, vape pens and concentrates, to name a few.

Ayr Wellness Hits Milestone With 40th Florida Store

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTC:AYRWF) is opening its 40th dispensary in Florida.

The new Liberty Health store, which spans 1,600 square feet, is located at 1865 W Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach.

"With 40 open stores in Florida, we now have the second largest retail footprint in the state, with more set to open during the rest of the year," Ayr CEO Jonathan Sandelman said Tuesday. "Our plan in Florida is working. Our improved cultivation facility is allowing us to open new stores at a rapid clip and is helping to greatly expand our presence in what is quickly becoming one of the largest marijuana markets in the U.S. As we continue to improve our product mix, Ayr will increasingly become a force to be reckoned with in the Florida market."

Verano Holdings Opens Another Store In Florida

Cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) is opening a new MÜV Dispensary located at 2494 Enterprise Road in Orange City, Florida, the company's 37th in the Sunshine State and 85th nationwide.

The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, August 27.

The store's offering includes a selection of cannabis products such as MÜV Wana Soft Chew edibles, chocolates, lozenges, flower, pre-rolls as well as an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays. They also carry patented encapsulation formulations in EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

"While we've seen concentrated development of dispensaries along the coastline of Volusia County, our goal is to provide access to medical cannabis and attentive care for all Florida patients, including those in inland Volusia," John Tipton, president of Verano said Wednesday.

Jushi Holdings Opens 21st Store Nationwide, 3rd in Philadelphia

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) is opening its 21st BEYOND / HELLO store in the country and 14th cannabis dispensary in Pennsylvania through its subsidiary Agape Total Health Care Inc.

Moreover, it's the third store the Boca Raton, Florida-based company has opened in Philadelphia. The shop is located at 3519 Lancaster Avenue, in the vicinity of the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, University of the Sciences the Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College, Institute of Contemporary Art and SEPTA University City Station.

The opening is scheduled for Tuesday, August 31.

"Through our subsidiary, Agape, we are very excited to open the latest BEYOND / HELLO location in the University City district of Philadelphia, an active, culturally diverse academic center, where cutting-edge art exhibitions bring together eclectic crowds," said Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi. "The opening of the third BEYOND / HELLO location in Philadelphia, along with the previously announced expansion of our other subsidiary's grower-processor facility in Scranton, demonstrates our commitment to improving patient access across Pennsylvania."

Cacioppo added that the company plans to open four additional locations in Pennsylvania by year-end.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash