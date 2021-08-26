Opioid Overdoses Still On The Rise, But Cannabis Can Help: Check Out This Guide

Opioid-related overdoses rose by roughly 30% in 2020, propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an attempt to contribute to addressing the issue, Leaf411, a nonprofit operating a free cannabis nursing hotline and online patient resource, has partnered with the Cannabis Creative Movement to release an educational guide about opioid harm reduction and utilizing cannabis as a treatment option.

The guide includes statistics and helpful tips for managing pain with cannabis and using cannabinoids to manage migraines, neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, MS and inflammatory pain.

“We can all agree that we are facing an epidemic of opioid-related deaths, and since we know cannabis can help, it's more important now than ever that patients have access to trusted information about cannabis therapy,” said Katherine Golden, a registered nurse and founder and CEO of Leaf411.

Patients can download the guide to learn more and they can call Leaf411 for free at 844-LEAF411 to have any questions answered by licensed cannabis nurses.

