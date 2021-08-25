fbpx

QQQ
-0.18
374.55
-0.05%
BTC/USD
-999.78
48489.07
-2.02%
DIA
+ 0.68
353.06
+ 0.19%
SPY
+ 0.48
447.49
+ 0.11%
TLT
-0.92
150.20
-0.62%
GLD
-1.63
170.28
-0.97%

Video: Cronos Group Exec Chairman On Cannabinoids Biosynthetic Innovation And… Marlboro Greens?

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 25, 2021 10:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Video: Cronos Group Exec Chairman On Cannabinoids Biosynthetic Innovation And… Marlboro Greens?

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live show for cannabis investors.
On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse discussed cannabinoids innovation with Mike Gorenstein, The Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) executive chairman.
Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF)
  • Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTC:HRVSF)
  • Gage Growth Corp (CSE:GAGE)
  • Khiron Life Sciences (TSE: KHRN)
  • HEXO (TSE: HEXO)

Meet The Hosts:
Patrick Lane: https://twitter.com/patricklanebz

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Interview

Related Articles

The Top 15 Cannabis Startups By Funding Have Raised $3 Billion Without Going Public

By Natan Ponieman and Javier Hasse. read more

Cantor Fitzgerald Says Tilray's Stake In MedMen One Of The Steps In US Journey, Could Be Getting Close To Altria

Canadian cannabis giant Tilray, Inc. NASDAQ: TLRY) announced Tuesday it has acquired the majority of the outstanding senior secured convertible notes of</ read more

From Carlos Santana To Nicole Kidman: Why Celebrities Keep Jumping Into The Cannabis Industry And Why We Love It

Cannabis and celebrities seem to go hand in hand. read more

Cannabis Unicorn PharmaCann Could IPO Soon, Valued At $1.1B+

One of the largest private cannabis companies in the world could soon go public on the OTC Markets with a valuation of more than $1 billion. read more