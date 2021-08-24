New Cannabis Brands, One Very American, One Very Latinx: Country And Bad Hombre

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

This week, we’re focusing on two new brands: Country and Bad Hombre.

Country

Cannabis industry veterans Jamie Feaster, co-founder of Eaze, and Rama Mayo, co-founder of Green Street and the Hall of Flowers trade show, along with Gary Vaynerchuk have formally announced the launch of their new brand, Country, backed by Justin Kan.

Founded to meet the evolving preferences of cannabis consumers, Country aims to recreate the modern cannabis experience with smokeable, light cannabis. In 2021, cannabis is, on average, four times stronger than it was in 1995. But as the industry booms, trends indicate that an increasing number of consumers are seeking lower dose products.

“With Country, we’re working to create a social, productive experience that welcomes folks to cannabis,” Jamie Feaster, Country’s CEO, told Benzinga. “Last year 4 of the 5 top-selling beers in the United States were light beers – we want to give mainstream consumers the same option in Cannabis.”

Focused on pushing innovation within the industry, Country holds exclusive rights to the proprietary technology in its jar’s pump-top – a reusable vacuum seal to remove air and keep cannabis fresh longer – as the company operates under the creative direction of contemporary artist Matt McCormick.

Country can be found exclusively on Eaze in California and in select retailers later this summer.

Bad Hombre Chocolates

One of Washington’s premier cannabis food and beverage companies, Tre HoldCo, recently launched in California with the rollout of Bad Hombre Cannabis,12-gram artisanal chocolate bars packed with 100 mg of premium THC extract.

Designed with Mexican entrepreneur, Jorge Inda Meza, Bad Hombre cannabis brand intends to break stereotypes and to open minds to the LatinX community with an irreverent take on cannabis culture.

“LatinX, BIPOC, and other minorities represent a bright, industrious, and utterly positive future of this great nation. We turn the ‘Bad Hombre’ term around to celebrate our identity and our honest pursuit of the American Dream. The growing cannabis industry should open its massive potential to hard-working black and brown entrepreneurs. This will bring economic progress and opportunities to those communities, and in turn, improve everyone’s quality of life,” commented Jorge Inda Meza, who is also CMO of Tre HoldCo.

In addition, Bad Hombre is the first chocolate to be infused with THC using SōRSE water-soluble emulsion technology. The technology claims to deliver the highest bioavailability and the fastest THC absorption rate on the market today.

Tre HoldCo’s relationship with SōRSE is deep. Tre HoldCo took over manufacturing, sales and distribution of THC beverages from SōRSE/GML (Green Med Labs) Beverages in October 2020.

According to Headset, Tre HoldCo is now the largest THC beverage company in the United States with respect to total sales and number of products. In Washington, Tre HoldCo products include Blaze American Cola®, The 4.20Ba, the original Cannabis Quencher and other consumer favorites.

Photo: Courtesy Images.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.