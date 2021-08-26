New Cannabis Products: CBD Products From LifeTonic, Earlybird And Vertical Wellness

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

LifeTonic CBD

LifeTonic launched a line of CBD and CBD sublingual sprays that utilize ionized cannabinoid formulas that help the human body rapidly incorporate cannabinoids.

“Consumers seeking the benefits of cannabinoids don’t want to wait hours to feel better, they want relief as quickly as possible,” said Russell Thomas, CEO of LifeTonic Brands. “If we are going to reach these customers and keep them coming back, we need to provide reliable products that work quickly and deliver on their promises. Otherwise, they will be on to the next solution that comes along, and rightly so.”

LifeTonic’s formulations leverage a 55 patents-granted and pending process that ionizes cannabinoids so they behave more like salts instead of oils. As a result, cannabinoids are almost immediately absorbed into the bloodstream, providing noticeable effects faster than any other product.

Earlybird’s Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture

Earlybird full spectrum tincture is a powerful and pure tincture made with hemp-derived CBD oil. Made in small batches, each 750mg tincture is formulated to approximately a 10:1 CBD to THC ratio and contains 30 servings.

"As a CBD brand, we knew we wanted to include tinctures to our product mix. Not only will it give our customers a sugar-free option, but it will also provide variety and freedom to enjoy Earlybird's unique CBD formula how they please," said co-founder Mark Hulings.

Vertical Wellness’ CBD Beverages

Vertical Wellness launched a new portfolio of CBD Beverages.

Initial brands will include Taos and Hemp-Moji, as well as celebrity and athlete-driven wellness and lifestyle brands. Products will include a line of CBD iced teas, CBD sparkling beverages, CBD waters, and functional Hemp shots, with patented Fast-Absorption technology.

Following the recent announcement of Vertical Wellness’ merger with CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (OTC:CNFHF) (CSE:CNFA), the launch of these CBD beverages allows Vertical Wellness to enter the fast-growing Cannabis Beverage market, estimated to reach $2.8 Billion by 2025. The initial launch in late 2021 will focus on six U.S. markets, with national expansion slated for 2022.

Photo: Courtesy Images.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.