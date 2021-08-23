fbpx

Radiant Canna Closes $6M Seed Round Led By D4 Investments

byJavier Hasse
August 23, 2021 1:44 pm
Radiant Canna Closes $6M Seed Round Led By D4 Investments

California-based cannabis manufacturer and distributor Radiant Canna recently closed an oversubscribed $6 million seed funding round led by D4 Investments, the investment arm of D4 LLC, which is part of the family office of James Kinsella and Robert McNeal.

Donald Kivowitz, Charles Putnam, Emles Venture Partners and West Creek Investments also participated in the round.

“The investor response to our recent seed round and our growth over the past two years, tells us that our tech-based strategy is key to success in the manufacturing and distribution sector,” said Radiant CEO Aaron Selverston.

“We are trusted by award-winning independent brands to manufacture, distribute and competitively position their brand in the California retail marketplace. Our investors share our confidence in the opportunity to replicate this model in other states as we scale up,” Selverston concluded.

