Black CannaConference & Expo: The African-American Cannabis Event Returns This November

Black CannaBusiness Magazine, a publisher of B2B content for African-Americans doing business in the cannabis industry, will be hosting its second annual Black CannaConference & Expo (Black CannaCon), the only big B2B conference for Black professionals in the cannabis industry.

The conference will take place on November 18-20, 2021 in New Orleans to focus on the Southern Gulf Coast as regional changes in cannabis legalization take hold. Black CannaCon will be hosted at the recently renovated Ernest M. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

The community-focused conference will feature keynote addresses and fast-paced workshops as well as rapid-fire "Blazing Stage" sessions presented on an open platform for quick, tangible takeaways. More than 40 influential speakers will take the stage for enlightening and educational discussions focused on the state of Black cannabis business, from social equity and Black politics to capital funding and cultivation. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with solution providers and go-to experts in cannabis.

Proceeds from each ticket purchase will benefit the Cannabis Impact Fund.

“I am really excited to be bringing the Black CannaConferene to New Orleans. My goal with KRMA Media is to create pipelines that will accelerate BlPOC entrepreneurs, founders and professionals into the cannabis industry and this conference is one of the ways we accomplish this. The Black CannaCon also provides our industry allies with an opportunity to connect with the community that their social responsibility efforts impact. It's a win-win,” Kristi Price, founder and CEO of KRMA Media, the parent company of Black CannaBusiness Magazine, told Benzinga.

