After A Rough Week, Green Candles For Marijuana Stocks - Check Out Friday's Movers
GAINERS:
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC: CPHRF) shares closed up 18.38% at $1.86 with an estimated market cap of $49,140,945.
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares closed up 18% at $0.59 with an estimated market cap of $37,097,995.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) shares closed up 15.84% at $12.8 with an estimated market cap of $134,560,192.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares closed up 12.99% at $8.96 with an estimated market cap of $51,084,346.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) shares closed up 10.39% at $13.7 with an estimated market cap of $686,232,123.
- ¡Rhinomed (OTC: RHNMF) shares closed up 8.33% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $69,010,702.
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares closed up 6.82% at $0.94 with an estimated market cap of $309,395,042.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares closed up 6.47% at $1.03 with an estimated market cap of $181,572,860.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares closed up 5.97% at $0.3 with an estimated market cap of $187,730,888.
- ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares closed up 4.7% at $6.46 with an estimated market cap of $450,574,709.
- Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares closed up 4.55% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $76,013,119.
- ¡Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) shares closed up 3.73% at $6.68 with an estimated market cap of $1,322,504,683.
- ¡Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares closed up 3.51% at $1.78 with an estimated market cap of $55,493,833.
- ¡Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares closed up 3.17% at $27.34 with an estimated market cap of $1,774,366,000.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares closed up 2.96% at $9.04 with an estimated market cap of $773,495,386.
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares closed up 2.84% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $87,134,203.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed up 2.78% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $162,192,161.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares closed up 2.76% at $0.6 with an estimated market cap of $100,823,474.
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares closed up 2.73% at $0.75 with an estimated market cap of $82,750,793.
- ¡Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares closed up 2.53% at $19.46 with an estimated market cap of $843,663,799.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares closed up 2.4% at $46.9 with an estimated market cap of $2,864,390,110.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares closed up 2.14% at $233.88 with an estimated market cap of $5,598,983,852.
- C21 Investments (OTC: CXXIF) shares closed up 2.09% at $0.71 with an estimated market cap of $83,413,691.
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares closed up 2.04% at $157.38 with an estimated market cap of $8,778,095,895.
LOSERS:
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares closed down 28.13% at $2.32 with an estimated market cap of $350,582,458.
- ¡Cann Gr (OTC: CNGGF) shares closed down 13.09% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $62,056,205.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) shares closed down 6.88% at $0.54 with an estimated market cap of $99,366,332.
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed down 5.54% at $2.79 with an estimated market cap of $148,294,128.
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares closed down 4.88% at $0.12 with an estimated market cap of $46,316,039.
- ¡Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares closed down 3.8% at $28.46 with an estimated market cap of $6,313,044,502.
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares closed down 3.66% at $7.13 with an estimated market cap of $1,275,958,889.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 2.96% at $1.98 with an estimated market cap of $112,829,415.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares closed down 2.94% at $2.61 with an estimated market cap of $366,407,473.
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC: HSTRF) shares closed down 2.39% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $54,628,085.
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 2.3% at $0.7 with an estimated market cap of $93,072,150.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
