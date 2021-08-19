Cannabis Social Equity Grants: Margeaux Bruner Of Holi Smokeables Hemp Co. Is Gage's Latest Recipient

Gage Cannabis Co. (OTC:GAEGF), Michigan’s leading vertically integrated cannabis retailer, announced its third social equity grant recipient, Margeaux Bruner of Holi Smokeables, a company specializing in sustainable hemp paper products and accessories.

Gage’s social equity program consists of 20 total grants, of up to $50,000 each, and provides public relations and marketing support to recipients. Gage also offers expungement clinics,

informational sessions and collaborates with local organizations to provide access to educational workshops, work development programs and job fairs.

"We’ve seen first hand how the War on Drugs has left lasting negative effects on the residents of Michigan, and these grants provide much-needed financial assistance to promising local entrepreneurs,” said Fabian Monaco, Gage’s CEO. "We are thrilled to name Margaeux Bruner as our third social equity grant recipient, and look forward to working together closely to bring quality hemp products to market.”

