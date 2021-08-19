fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.59
359.62
+ 0.72%
BTC/USD
-1019.49
45724.78
-2.18%
DIA
-0.55
350.67
-0.16%
SPY
+ 0.94
438.24
+ 0.21%
TLT
+ 0.75
148.60
+ 0.5%
GLD
-0.42
167.52
-0.25%

Cannabis Social Equity Grants: Margeaux Bruner Of Holi Smokeables Hemp Co. Is Gage's Latest Recipient

byJavier Hasse
August 19, 2021 1:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Social Equity Grants: Margeaux Bruner Of Holi Smokeables Hemp Co. Is Gage's Latest Recipient

Gage Cannabis Co. (OTC:GAEGF), Michigan’s leading vertically integrated cannabis retailer, announced its third social equity grant recipient, Margeaux Bruner of Holi Smokeables, a company specializing in sustainable hemp paper products and accessories.

Gage’s social equity program consists of 20 total grants, of up to $50,000 each, and provides public relations and marketing support to recipients. Gage also offers expungement clinics, 

informational sessions and collaborates with local organizations to provide access to educational workshops, work development programs and job fairs.

"We’ve seen first hand how the War on Drugs has left lasting negative effects on the residents of Michigan, and these grants provide much-needed financial assistance to promising local entrepreneurs,” said Fabian Monaco, Gage’s CEO. "We are thrilled to name Margaeux Bruner as our third social equity grant recipient, and look forward to working together closely to bring quality hemp products to market.”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Curaleaf, Ayr Wellness, Gage Cannabis And Three Others Added To Green Market Report Cannabis Company Index After 'Rough Second Quarter' For Weed Stocks

The Green Market Report Cannabis Company Index has selected the six companies it plans to add for the third quarter while removing six others after the second quarter, which turned out to be "rough for cannabis stocks." read more

Cannabis Co. Pure Beauty Raises $5M From Timbaland, Nas, Tom Kuntz, Gron Ventures, Subversive Capital, Others

Pure Beauty, a California-based boutique cannabis brand that combines art, culture and style with sustainable and social justice practices, announced it has successfully raised $5 million in a convertible note fundraising round. read more

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Trade Up On Federal Bill (MORE Act), Earnings, Big M&A

Cannabis stocks traded up this week, aided by strong earnings reports, big M&A announcements and the reintroduction of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE) into Congress, after the previous year's version failed to pass the Senate. read more