These Are The Fastest Growing Cannabis Companies In The US

Inc. Magazine released its Inc. 5000 list this week, featuring the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States. Past honorees include Zappos, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Patagonia.

Several cannabis-focused companies made the list this year, joining Benzinga, which landed on the 1,586th spot, boasting revenue growth of nearly 300%.

Among cannabis industry honorees were:

Revolutionary Clinics – 4 th

Springbig – 69 th

MATTIO Communications – 190 th

Sunderstorm – 319 th

Extract Labs – 615 th

Treez – 812 th

Cannabox – 2,371 st

Wana Brands – 2,675 th

Vape Guys – 4.065 th

Giving Tree Dispensary – 4,617th

“We're incredibly proud to be ranked among so many other amazing businesses. Our incredible growth reflects an abundance of opportunities within the cannabis space and we hope that was as a woman-owned firm, we can serve as an example of the change we want to see in our industry,” Rosie Mattio, founder and CEO of MATTIO Communications, told Benzinga.

Keith Cooper, CEO of Revolutionary Clinics, the top-ranked cannabis company, with revenue growth of 32,997%, said, “This growth has enabled us to reinvest revenue into programs that fund equity license holders to help them open their doors as well as critical needs in the community, like COVID-19 relief funds and support for non-profits. We thank our patients and wholesale customers for helping us reach this milestone, and we will continue to reward that faith with outstanding service and products in the years to come.”

Photo: Ravi Roshan on Unsplash