Glass House Cannabis Reports 62% YoY Increase In Q2 2021 Revenue, Ends Quarter With $134.3M On Hand

Vertically integrated cannabis company Glass House Brands Inc. (NEO: GLAS) (NEO: GLAS) reported Monday that its net sales spiked 62% year-over-year to $18.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Based in Long Beach, California, the company also said that it has ended the quarter with $134.3 million of cash on hand.

"With our strong balance sheet, a team of proven operators, and significant growth projects ahead of us, we remain confident that we are exceptionally well-positioned to take on the significant opportunities ahead of us in the world's largest cannabis market," said Kyle Kaza, Glass Houses chairman and CEO.

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights

Gross profit increased 56% to $8.6 million from $5.5 million in the same quarter of last year.

from $5.5 million in the same quarter of last year. Gross margin was 46% compared to 48% in the prior year's period.

compared to 48% in the prior year's period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 100% to $2.2 million from $1.1 million in the corresponding quarter of last year.

from $1.1 million in the corresponding quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12% compared to 9% in the second quarter of last year.

compared to 9% in the second quarter of last year. Net loss totaled $4.71 million, compared to $3.65 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses amounted to $9.6 million , an increase of $3.4 million, or 56%, compared to total costs of $6.2 million in the same quarter of 2020.

, an increase of $3.4 million, or 56%, compared to total costs of $6.2 million in the same quarter of 2020. General and administrative expenses totaled $5.9 million , which compares to $4.6 million, in the second quarter of last year, representing an increase of $1.3 million, or 28%.

, which compares to $4.6 million, in the second quarter of last year, representing an increase of $1.3 million, or 28%. Cash and cash equivalents were $134.3 million as of June 30 compared to $4.5 million a year ago.

as of June 30 compared to $4.5 million a year ago. During the quarter, the company eliminated $38.3 million of debt.

Q2 2021 Operational Highlights

Completed de-SPAC transaction with Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp ., creating the largest cannabis brand-building platform in California

., creating the in California Forbidden Flowers, Bella Thorne's cannabis lifestyle brand, which includes a line of curated cannabis products in collaboration with Glass House Group, signed an exclusive distribution partnership with HERBL.

Commenced installation of state-of-the-art, sustainable DYNAGLAS roof panel system at Padaro cultivation facility.

at Padaro cultivation facility. Awarded two additional Santa Barbara retail licenses increasing retail dispensary footprint to six stores.

Photo: Courtesy Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash