Cannabis Industry Chart Of The Week: Q2 Earnings Releases Have Failed To Rally Marijuana Stocks

Last week seven of the eleven MSOs with more than $1B market caps reported Q2 results. The chart shows the percentage difference between actual Revenue and EBITDA versus consensus analyst estimates, and the percent change of the stocks post announcement.

We have chosen to omit Harvest Health and Rec in the graph. The company’s stock price is tied to Trulieve’s by the announced .117 exchange ratio plus a risk arb spread (approximately 4% at Friday’s close).

Revenues exceeded expectations for every company shown except Columbia Care.

The EBITDA results were a mixed bag relative to expectations. Trulieve, GTI and Curaleaf beat expectations but only GTI’s stock increased on the news.

Despite, the revenue beats and reasonable earnings performance, the stocks were down an average of 3.0%, slightly less than the 5.3% drop in the MJ Alternative Harvest ETF. Lack of visible progress on federal legalization initiatives or even more moderate measures like the SAFE Act, appears to be weighing on the market.

The drifting stock prices belies financial performance that is remarkable: Year over year revenue growth averages 140% and ranges from 78% for Trulieve to 232% for Columbia Care. EBITDA margins average 30.4% and range from 15.0% for Columbia Care to over 40% for both Verano and Trulieve. Cash levels are at near records, averaging $250 million for the group and ranging from $135M for Verano to $359M for GTI. Leverage is quite low: gross debt + leases represents only 1.1x annualized EBITDA and we estimate (based on an assumed debt capacity of 3x EBITDA) that the group has an aggregate untapped debt capacity of approximately $3B.



Viridian Capital Advisors Equity Research has been pointing to great values in the 2nd tier MSOs, but we believe the larger competitors offer good value as well, particularly for companies that are successful in consolidation.

