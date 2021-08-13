Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Former Anti-Marijuana Congressman Joins Georgia-Based Medical Marijuana Co. And Flowr Corp, Pet Releaf, MariMed, Veritas Fine Cannabis, Flower One, Goodness Growth Each Announce Appointments

The Flowr Corp. Taps Ryan Roebuck To Serve On The Board

Cannabis company The Flowr Corporation (TSX:FLWR) (OTC:FLWPF) announced recently that Ryan Roebuck will join its board of directors.

Roebuck is the co-founder and CEO of Edition X, an owner and operator of cannabis retail stores and branded products and accessories In Canada and California.

Prior to that, he served as a partner at XDL Capital.

The Toronto-based company also disclosed that Michael Galego resigned from the board of directors.

Pet Releaf Welcomes Christopher Brooks AS VP Of Pet Releaf Professional Sales

CBD brand Pet Releaf revealed Monday it has welcomed Christopher Brooks, DVM, as vice president of Pet Releaf Professional Sales.

At his new position, Brooks will oversee Sentesa, its first offering in its professional product line exclusively for veterinarians.

Brooks, a seasoned senior leader, brings three decades of experience in the pet, veterinary pharmaceuticals, pet nutrition and pet cannabis industries.

During his career, Brooks held several senior leadership positions in sales, distribution management, national accounts, medical affairs, training and development at Merial, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health and at Hill's Pet Nutrition.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Pet Releaf leadership team; his expertise and talent will be critical as we grow our new Professional product line for veterinarians," Stephen Smith, president and co-founder at Pet Releaf said.

Former Head Of US Department Of HHS Tom Price Serves As Board Member Of Georgia-Based Medical Marijuana Business

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price will serve on the board of directors for a medical marijuana business in Georgia, according to documents acquired by Marijuana Moment.

Price, known for repeatedly voting against marijuana reform under the former Republican president, is now listed as a board member of Botanical Sciences, LLC, one of six cannabis businesses to win licenses last month under Georgia’s limited medical cannabis program.

“As a dad of medical cannabis patient, a parent that spent seven years at the Georgia Capitol lobbying to try to pass a medical cannabis program, I can only start to express my disappointment when I found out that Tom Price was on the board of directors of Botanical Sciences, one of the companies that received a class 1 license to cultivate and distribute cannabis here in Georgia,” Sebastien Cotte, co-founder and board member of Georgia’s Hope, told Marijuana Moment.

MariMed Appoints Two New Execs To Boost Its Product Portfolio Strategy

Cannabis company MariMed Inc. (MRMD: OTCQX) announced Tuesday a series of appointments.

The Norwood, Massachusetts-based company revealed it has tapped a senior CPG marketer and former Sam Adams beer CMO, Robert Hall, to serve as a senior brand and marketing advisor to MariMed.

While working at the Boston Beer Company, Hall assisted in transforming U.S. craft beer (Sam Adams brand) and hard seltzer (Truly brand) categories.

In addition, Kevin Compagna, a sales expert, will join MariMed as vice president of wholesale and licensing for North America.

Campagna has more than 20 years of experience in spirits, beer and carbonated beverage sales.

"Refining our product portfolio strategy and maximizing the revenue potential of our award-winning brands are core drivers of the strategic plan we began implementing last year, and Robert and Kevin's expertise will contribute immensely to our efforts," MariMed President and CEO Bob Fireman said.

Veritas Fine Cannabis Welcomes Cannabis Veteran Charles Womack As Financial Adviser And Beer Pioneer Dale Katechis Ahead Of Expansion

Colorado-based craft cannabis cultivator Veritas Fine Cannabis said Tuesday that veteran cannabis industry adviser Charles Womack agreed to serve as its exclusive financial adviser.

Womack, who currently serves as managing director at Wavecrest Securities is an expert in investment banking and capital markets services with over two decades of experience.

In addition, the Denver-based company recently welcomed beer pioneer Dale Katechis, founder of Oskar Blues Brewery, to its executive team.

"Charles is the catalyst that spurred our relationship with Dale Katechis," Mike Leibowitz, CEO of Veritas Fine Cannabis, said. "Charles' extensive experience scaling brands will be invaluable for Veritas to attract the right partners to the table, be they strategic, capital or other."

Flower One Appoints Nikki Brown To Advisory Board As Part Of Strategic Partnership With ALTWELL

Cannabis company Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE:FONE) (OTCQX:FLOOF) has appointed Nikki Brown, co-founder of ALTWELL, to serve on the company's advisory board as part of a strategic partnership with the California-based health and wellness cannabinoid-based brand owned by Alternative Biologics.

"We're excited to launch ALTWELL + with Flower One in Nevada," Brown said Tuesday. We're inspired by this emerging, more natural channel of wellness products."

Goodness Growth Taps Former 4Front Ventures CEO Josh Rosen To Board

Cannabis company Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (CSE:GDNS) (OTCQX:GDNSF) announced Friday has appointed Josh Rosen to its board of directors, bringing the number of directors to seven.

Rosen, who serves as managing partner at Bengal Capital, was a former CEO and chairman of 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE:FFNT) (OTCQX:FFNTF).

"We are excited to welcome Josh Rosen to our Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions as a proven cannabis industry executive and strategic advisor as we evaluate critical decisions for our business," Kyle Kingsley, MD, the company's chairman and CEO, commented.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash