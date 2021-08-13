fbpx

VIDEO: Koach Capital's Mitch Kahn On Building And Selling A Cannabis Unicorn

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 13, 2021 11:14 am
VIDEO: Koach Capital's Mitch Kahn On Building And Selling A Cannabis Unicorn

Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors.
On Thursday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse invited Mitch Kahn from Koach Capital and Max Goldstein from Union Electric.
Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Green Thumb Industries Inc (CSE:GTII)
  • Aleafia Health Inc (OTC:ALEAF)
  • Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc (OTC:CWBHF)
  • Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE:TRUL)
  • Harvest Health And Recreation Inc (OTC:HRVSF)
  • One World Pharma Inc (OTC:OWPC)
  • Columbia Care Inc (CSE:CCHW)
  • Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Meet The Hosts:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

