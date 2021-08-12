fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.32
364.89
+ 0.36%
DIA
+ 0.25
354.69
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 1.24
442.54
+ 0.28%
TLT
-0.24
146.72
-0.16%
GLD
+ 0.05
163.95
+ 0.03%

Mixed Feelings Over Cannabis Stocks, Check Out The Industry's Top Movers For August 12, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 12, 2021 5:20 pm
GAINERS:

  • Rhinomed (OTC: RHNMF) shares closed up 53.12% at $0.24 with an estimated market cap of $62,183,237.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) shares closed up 15.54% at $11.75 with an estimated market cap of $130,074,885.
  • Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares closed up 7.87% at $1.92 with an estimated market cap of $177,042,280.
  • TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares closed up 3.57% at $8.71 with an estimated market cap of $1,558,709,947.
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed up 3.52% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $158,133,215.
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares closed up 3.51% at $32.4 with an estimated market cap of $7,101,212,554.
  • EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) shares closed up 2.85% at $0.76 with an estimated market cap of $85,165,301.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares closed up 2.39% at $0.83 with an estimated market cap of $1,536,360,000.
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares closed up 2.12% at $0.13 with an estimated market cap of $27,711,072.

LOSERS:

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares closed down 17.07% at $35.72 with an estimated market cap of $2,101,435,211.
  • RIV Capital (OTC: CNPOF) shares closed down 13.39% at $1.32 with an estimated market cap of $188,014,380.
  • Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares closed down 13.13% at $0.69 with an estimated market cap of $115,503,123.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares closed down 8.7% at $0.63 with an estimated market cap of $100,418,702.
  • Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) shares closed down 7.19% at $0.29 with an estimated market cap of $95,589,696.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares closed down 6.83% at $3.1 with an estimated market cap of $433,989,393.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares closed down 6.23% at $0.29 with an estimated market cap of $96,073,973.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares closed down 5.94% at $0.24 with an estimated market cap of $128,478,314.
  • BioHarvest Sciences (OTC: CNVCF) shares closed down 5.72% at $0.32 with an estimated market cap of $138,047,760.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares closed down 5.26% at $1.26 with an estimated market cap of $157,541,587.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares closed down 5.02% at $2.46 with an estimated market cap of $43,461,051.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed down 4.42% at $3.44 with an estimated market cap of $1,421,859,719.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares closed down 4.05% at $6.64 with an estimated market cap of $2,468,788,832.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares closed down 3.58% at $3.63 with an estimated market cap of $554,072,712.
  • ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares closed down 3.44% at $7.28 with an estimated market cap of $508,465,887.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares closed down 3.34% at $9.54 with an estimated market cap of $767,287,308.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares closed down 2.63% at $49.63 with an estimated market cap of $3,031,123,266.
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares closed down 2.35% at $0.89 with an estimated market cap of $287,548,028.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares closed down 2.17% at $9.02 with an estimated market cap of $930,540,262.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares closed down 2.03% at $1.45 with an estimated market cap of $254,195,632.

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Small Cap After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

