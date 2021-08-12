fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.32
364.89
+ 0.36%
DIA
+ 0.25
354.69
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 1.24
442.54
+ 0.28%
TLT
-0.24
146.72
-0.16%
GLD
+ 0.05
163.95
+ 0.03%

Cantor Is Bullish On Trulieve's Q2 Financials, But Remains Cautious Of Possible Risks Ahead, Drops Price Target To $50

byNatan Ponieman
August 12, 2021 3:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cantor Is Bullish On Trulieve's Q2 Financials, But Remains Cautious Of Possible Risks Ahead, Drops Price Target To $50

Following financial results showing 14 consecutive quarters of profitability released by Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), Cantor Fitzgerald released a report analyzing the company’s second quarter financials.

The firm maintained an Overweight rating but dropped its 12-month price target to $50.50, down from $56.

Trulieve's shares were trading at $31.62 at the time of this writing, mid-afternoon Thursday.

The Florida-based cannabis MSO posted sales and EBITDA ahead of consensus, but below Cantor’s estimates. While Trulieve announced positive sales numbers in its home state,  analyst Pablo Zuanic sees several possible headwinds in that territory that could affect the company’s margins.

“We have trimmed our FL growth projections, as the current expansion run rate in patients of ~3,000 per week is seen as a normalized number by management,” Zuanic said.

Patient expansion rates were between 5,000 and 6,000 per week as recently as a couple of months ago, noted the report. This drop is happening as various competitors acquire

assets in the state, with the larger players adding capacity and stores. 

Undisclosed (but likely negative) price mix could have caused a drop in gross margins, along with “ the dilutive margin impact from new states that are now part of the company’s footprint (as well as start-up costs in new markets).”

However, the analyst stated that consensus does not appear to capture many growth drivers in the year ahead, like the company’s expansions into Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, potential to win a cultivation license in Connecticut and an upcoming merger with Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF), expected for the beginning of 2022.

The merger should output the second largest multi-state cannabis operator in the country, ahead of Green Thumb Industries (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF) and below Curaleaf (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF).

“Sentiment now should not be driven just by Florida,” Zuanic said, as the company will likely be number one in Arizona, Pennsylvania and potentially Georgia.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Price Target Markets Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Price Target On Curaleaf After Q2 Earnings Report, Still Among Top Picks In MSO Group

Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) reported sales of $312.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, beating the estimate by $4.38 million. read more

Curaleaf Holdings Beats On Revenue But Misses On EPS In Q2 2021

Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) has beaten its revenue estimate by $4.38 million, reaching $312.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. That's a 20% sequential and 166% year-over-year pop in revenue. read more

Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Price On Trulieve Cannabis Corp Ahead Of Q2 Report, Still Among Top US Picks

On Thursday, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) introduced a comprehensive brand portfolio, including four distinct brands - Muse, Sweet Talk and Momenta brands and the expansion of the Cultivar Collection - to serve the consumer in both adult-use and medical ma read more

Curaleaf, Green Thumb, Trulieve & Cresco Still Cantor Fitzgerald's Top U.S. Picks, While Expecting Sales To Hit $36B By 2023

There’s no doubt that, if approved, Senate Majority Leader Chuck  read more