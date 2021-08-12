Cannabis Pitch Contest: Present Your Business To The Best Investors In The Industry

Poseidon, the leading venture capital firm in the cannabis industry, announced plans to host the Poseidon GreenShoots™ Pitch Forum , a 90-minute virtual cannabis pitch forum to connect top-performing companies with accredited investors.

On August 31, 2021, five cannabis companies will be chosen to deliver a three-minute pitch to an audience of accredited investors, followed by a Q&A from the panel of judges. The company with the best pitch will secure an opportunity to pitch their business during MJUnpacked in Las Vegas October 21-22.

The winning company will also receive three months of free membership to Poseidon Mastermind and consulting time from the judges.

“We've seen incredible growth within the cannabis industry over the past few years and there are a wide array of business owners looking for support to help grow their companies. Through the GreenShoots Pitch Forum, we hope to make this a reality by connecting top investors with cannabis business owners with the greatest potential to revolutionize the industry,” said Emily Paxhia, co-founder and managing partner of Poseidon.

Applications to pitch close on August 17th. The panel of judges for the GreenShoots Pitch Forum includes:

Andrew Albert of TVC Capital,

of TVC Capital, Gavin O'Reilly of Cowen,

of Cowen, Javier Hasse of Benzinga and El Planteo,

of Benzinga and El Planteo, Emily Paxhia of Poseidon,

of Poseidon, Andres Navia of Poseidon.

Eligible cannabis companies can apply to pitch here.