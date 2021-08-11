fbpx

QQQ
-0.72
367.56
-0.19%
DIA
+ 2.05
350.68
+ 0.58%
SPY
+ 0.80
441.88
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 0.05
146.52
+ 0.03%
GLD
+ 2.16
159.62
+ 1.33%

Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/11: Will New York's New Governor Hochul Be Good For The Cannabis Space?

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 11, 2021 12:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/11: Will New York's New Governor Hochul Be Good For The Cannabis Space?

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies:

  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF)
  • Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTC:HRVSF)
  • Verano Holdings Corp (OTC:VRNOF)
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc (OTC:ITHUF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The Information Contained on this Podcast is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as, financial advice.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Top Marijuana Stocks, Movers For August 10, 2021

GAINERS: Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares closed up 18.92% at $0.44 with an estimated market cap of $47,994,222. read more

Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/10: The Leaders Of Cannabis Industry Expected To Push Ahead This Year Widening The Gap

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies: read more

Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/5: Europe Expansion And Buy The Dip Opportunity Stocks

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies: read more

Urban-gro, The Flowr, Hexo & KushCo Among Top Cannabis Movers For August 4, 2021

GAINERS: Indiva (OTC: NDVAF) shares closed up 13.27% at $0.30 read more