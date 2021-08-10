Top Marijuana Stocks, Movers For August 10, 2021
GAINERS:
- Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares closed up 18.92% at $0.44 with an estimated market cap of $47,994,222.
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC: ITHUF) shares closed up 12.68% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $34,343,600.
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC: CPHRF) shares closed up 11.67% at $1.34 with an estimated market cap of $35,839,803.
- RIV Capital (OTC: CNPOF) shares closed up 11.58% at $1.59 with an estimated market cap of $226,471,867.
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares closed up 7.62% at $0.24 with an estimated market cap of $96,369,626.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares closed up 7.58% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $158,006,830.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares closed up 6.05% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $138,653,248.
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed up 6.05% at $0.93 with an estimated market cap of $299,488,855.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 3.84% at $12.99 with an estimated market cap of $650,175,622.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares closed up 3.72% at $3.35 with an estimated market cap of $468,610,626.
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX: XXII) shares closed up 2.86% at $3.78 with an estimated market cap of $614,326,448.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed up 2.86% at $0.18 with an estimated market cap of $149,104,131.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed up 2.81% at $12.24 with an estimated market cap of $8,607,275,499.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares closed up 2.63% at $20.69 with an estimated market cap of $896,988,901.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares closed up 2.6% at $3.95 with an estimated market cap of $600,562,994.
LOSERS:
- Australis Capital (OTC: AUSAF) shares closed down 15.79% at $0.16 with an estimated market cap of $28,281,352.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares closed down 12.5% at $11.83 with an estimated market cap of $67,447,301.
- Leviathan Natural Prods (OTC: LVCNF) shares closed down 10.63% at $0.4 with an estimated market cap of $34,041,505.
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares closed down 8.24% at $0.55 with an estimated market cap of $33,493,198.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares closed down 6.08% at $0.69 with an estimated market cap of $110,779,362.
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) shares closed down 5.5% at $0.17 with an estimated market cap of $24,932,411.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares closed down 4.98% at $2.67 with an estimated market cap of $47,171,140.
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares closed down 3.39% at $8.55 with an estimated market cap of $1,530,076,929.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST) shares closed down 3.31% at $3.8 with an estimated market cap of $47,186,792.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares closed down 3.22% at $9.32 with an estimated market cap of $961,455,221.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares closed down 3.03% at $51.48 with an estimated market cap of $3,144,110,935.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC: CNVCF) shares closed down 2.91% at $0.32 with an estimated market cap of $138,983,896.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares closed down 2.7% at $1.44 with an estimated market cap of $252,442,559.
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 2.57% at $11 with an estimated market cap of $2,673,352,000.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares closed down 2.16% at $1.36 with an estimated market cap of $170,044,888.
- Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) shares closed down 2.13% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $51,824,506.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares closed down 2.01% at $0.81 with an estimated market cap of $1,515,900,000.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
