Cannabis Industry Chart Of The Week: Market Rewards Lower Growth-Adjusted Multiples

July was a difficult month for MSO stocks; the best performing was up less than 2% while the worst was down over 15% on the month. The winners vs losers were not random however.

The graph shows the one-month stock price performance (orange line) on the right axis. The green bars show the beginning of the month consensus EV/2022 EBITDA multiples divided by consensus 2021-2022 revenue growth.

Viridian’s Equity Research reports have been been highlighting the superior value of stocks with lower Growth Adjusted EBITDA multiples and the our top value pick, AYR, was the best performing MSO of the month. Another value pick Verano, was the second-best performer of the month.

One notable outlier on the graph is GTI, which had the highest growth adjusted EV/EBITDA multiple at the beginning of the period but still performed 4th best of the group. We attribute this performance to two factors: a flight to perceived safety in a down market, and recent acquisitions whose growth potential was not yet registered in the analyst estimates at the beginning of July.

As the earnings reports due out this week provide a catalyst for better market performance, investors should look to increase their allocations to the better value inherent in the lower growth adjusted multiple MSOs.

