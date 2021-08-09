Cannabis Oriented SPAC Choice Consolidation Upgrades To OTCQX Best Market

Choice Consolidation Corp. (NEO: CDXX) (OTCQX:CDXXF), a cannabis-focused special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market.

The New York company upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink market and began trading on Monday under the symbol "CDXXF," according to Markets Group Inc.'s (OTCQX:OTCM) latest announcement.

"Since completing our capital raise in February, we've reviewed numerous opportunities in the cannabis space to deploy the $172.5 million we raised," Joseph Caltabiano, CEO of Choice Consolidation said. "We believe upgrading to the OTCQX Marketplace will benefit our shareholders and improve liquidity of our stock."

The company also confirmed that Dickinson Wright PLLC agreed to serve as its OTCQX sponsor.

Choice Consolidation was last to join its industry peers that trade on the OTCQX, following vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH), which debuted on the market last month under the new symbol "AAWH," alongside Cansortium Inc. (CSE:TIUM) (OTCQX:CNTMF).

Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.