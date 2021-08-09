fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.34
367.71
+ 0.09%
DIA
-0.64
352.73
-0.18%
SPY
-0.38
442.87
-0.08%
TLT
-0.33
148.11
-0.22%
GLD
-2.89
167.53
-1.76%

Cannabis Oriented SPAC Choice Consolidation Upgrades To OTCQX Best Market

byJelena Martinovic
August 9, 2021 11:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Oriented SPAC Choice Consolidation Upgrades To OTCQX Best Market

Choice Consolidation Corp. (NEO: CDXX) (OTCQX:CDXXF), a cannabis-focused special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market.

The New York company upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink market and began trading on Monday under the symbol "CDXXF," according to Markets Group Inc.'s (OTCQX:OTCM) latest announcement.

"Since completing our capital raise in February, we've reviewed numerous opportunities in the cannabis space to deploy the $172.5 million we raised," Joseph Caltabiano, CEO of Choice Consolidation said. "We believe upgrading to the OTCQX Marketplace will benefit our shareholders and improve liquidity of our stock."

The company also confirmed that Dickinson Wright PLLC agreed to serve as its OTCQX sponsor.

Choice Consolidation was last to join its industry peers that trade on the OTCQX, following vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH), which debuted on the market last month under the new symbol "AAWH," alongside Cansortium Inc. (CSE:TIUM) (OTCQX:CNTMF).

Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

American Cannabis Operator Index Lost 0.6% This Year, Best Players In July: Columbia Care, Lowell Farms, Ayr Wellness & Ascend Wellness

The American Cannabis Operator Index declined for the fifth straight month falling 10.7% to 62.66. read more

The Week In Cannabis: Federal Legalization, Biden's Drug Czar, Argentina, WADA Vs. The US, And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of July 16, 2021. Contents read more

Low-Cost Pot Stocks To Consider: Poseidon Asset Management's Emily Paxhia Shares Her Wisdom On The Subject

Poseidon Asset Management Managing Director Emily Paxhia oversees three cannabis-dedicated investment funds. read more

EXCLUSIVE: Poseidon Asset Management Co-Founder Talks Industry Outlook, Cannabis Regulations On 'Cannabis Insider'

Poseidon Asset Management is dedicated to providing a portfolio focused on the cannabis industry that allows investors to grow with the company.  read more