Check Out Trulieve's First Portfolio Of Cannabis Brands: Muse, Sweet Talk, Momenta, Cultivar Collection

Trulieve (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF), a leading multi-state operator (MSO) in the U.S. cannabis industry, launched its first portfolio of brands, designed to meet the needs of various consumer needs, from the canna-curious to the canna-connoisseur.

With an initial debut in Massachusetts, the brand line up, including Muse, Sweet Talk, Momenta and Cultivar Collection, will be available in other Trulieve markets pending regulatory approval.

The Cultivar Collection actually launched in Florida in October 2020, and is one of Trulieve's fastest selling products.

“At Trulieve, we believe that better is for everyone and that each individual owns their journey. With that focus in mind, we set out to develop a range of high-quality, innovative, proprietary brands that meet the full spectrum of consumer motivations and needs,” Trulieve’s chief marketing officer, Valda Coryat, told Benzinga. “We are thrilled to launch Muse, Momenta, Sweet Talk and our Cultivar Collection in Massachusetts, and look forward to rolling these brands out to other markets in the near future.”