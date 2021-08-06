fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
369.67
+ 0%
DIA
-0.06
350.67
-0.02%
SPY
-0.14
441.90
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
150.29
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
168.87
-0.01%

Watch Medical Marijuana & Unrivaled Brands At The Benzinga Cannabis Hour

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 6, 2021 8:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Watch Medical Marijuana & Unrivaled Brands At The Benzinga Cannabis Hour

Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors.

On Thursday's show, hosts Javier Hasse and Money Mitch invited Blake Schroeder, CEO at Medical Marijuana Inc, and Frank Knuettel, CEO at Unrivaled Brands.

The hosts also had time to look into the following publicly traded companies:

  • Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)
  • Greenrose Acquisition Corp (OTC:GNRSU)
  • Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
  • Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)
  • 4Front Ventures Corp (OTC:FFNTF)
  • Fire & Flower Holdings Corp (TSX:FAF)

Meet The Hosts:

Money Mitch: https://twitter.com/STORYInvestors

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 6/24 Ft. Akerna & Viridian Sciences

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors. Guests: read more

Canopy Growth Q1 2022 Revenue Spikes 23% YoY, Misses Estimates, Adjusted EBITDA Loss Narrows

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Friday having generated CA$136 million ($108,6 million) in revenues in the first three months of fiscal 2022, missing estimates by CA$15.08 million, according to Seeking Alpha. read more

Is Cannabis The Hottest Market Right Now? Aurora, Canopy And Sundial Among Top Bullish Stocks For August 5, 2021

GAINERS: 22nd Century Group (AMEX: XXII) shares closed up 17.39% at $3.51 Elixinol Wellness (OTC: ELLX) shares closed up 11.11% at $0.10 read more

Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/5: Europe Expansion And Buy The Dip Opportunity Stocks

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies: read more