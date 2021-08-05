Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/5: Europe Expansion And Buy The Dip Opportunity Stocks
Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space
On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies:
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc (NYSE:IIPR)
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF)
- HEXO Corp (NYSE:HEXO)
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)
- Jushi Holdings Inc (OTC:JUSHF)
Hosted By: Patrick Lane
Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media
Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here
NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE
The Information Contained on this Podcast is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as, financial advice.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.