Some Cannabis With That Covid-19 Vaccine? Colorado Dispensaries To Host Free Clinics This Weekend

The most prominent manufacturer of cannabis edibles, Wana Brands, is teaming with a Colorado dispensary company to offer vaccination clinics this weekend as the Delta variant infection rates rise and create renewed mask recommendations across the state.

Wana Brands and The Green Solution (TGS) are working together with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to set up four vaccination clinics this Friday through Monday at popular locations of The Green Solutions dispensaries.

“With the resurgence of COVID-19 from the Delta variant, it’s more important than ever to make sure everyone has access to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We wanted to help with that effort by using our dispensary events to provide an additional, convenient venue for people who might not yet have been vaccinated and we are grateful to The Green Solution for their partnership in this effort,” Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Wana Brands, told Benzinga. “We hope these clinics will provide Coloradoans the ability to knock out this disease once and for all. We have the solution available to us to beat this pandemic, so let’s use it. ”

The vaccination clinics will be held at four different The Green Solutions locations this weekend:

Saturday, August 7 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

The Green Solution, 6020 W 20th Ave, Edgewater, CO 80214

Register to receive the vaccination at this clinic here.

Sunday, August 8 from 12:00-2:00 p.m.

The Green Solution, 14301 E. Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80011

Register to receive the vaccination at this clinic here.

Sunday, August 8 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

The Green Solution, 3179 S Peoria Court, Aurora, CO 80014

Register to receive the vaccination at this clinic here.

Monday, August 9 from 12:00-2:00 p.m.

The Green Solution, 470 Malley Dr., Northglenn, CO 80233

Register to receive the vaccination at this clinic here.

Photo: CDC on Unsplash