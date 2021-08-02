Weed And Rock & Roll: Guns N' Roses Launches Line Of Smoking Accessories

By Franca Quarneti, via El Planteo.

With cannabis legalization sweeping through the U.S., many artists and celebrities have already dipped a toe into this booming industry.

This time, it's Guns N' Roses' turn: starting this week, fans of the legendary American rock band will be able to acquire their amazing marijuana paraphernalia.

And while most musicians have opted to launch marijuana strains on the market, Guns N' Roses preferred to create a spectacular line of smoking accessories.

As reported by Marvin, the California band partnered with Famous Brandz -a marijuana accessory manufacturer that has partnered with Snoop Dogg and Cheech & Chong in the past.

The Guns' rock collection consists of two grinders (USD 25), a bong (USD 100), a dab rig (USD 100) and two pipes (USD 25 and USD 29).

A colorful fact: the design of all the items is inspired in “Appetite for Destruction'', the first album of the band led by Axl Rose, and is already for sale on the official website of Famous Brandz.

