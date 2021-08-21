fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.77
360.19
+ 1.04%
BTC/USD
+ 282.50
49604.97
+ 0.57%
DIA
+ 1.65
347.83
+ 0.47%
SPY
+ 3.39
436.47
+ 0.77%
TLT
+ 0.10
150.35
+ 0.07%
GLD
+ 0.11
166.50
+ 0.07%

5 Tips To Help You Get The Best Cannabis High

byThe Fresh Toast
August 21, 2021 12:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
5 Tips To Help You Get The Best Cannabis High

This article by Maria Loreto was originally published on The Fresh Toast, and appears here with permission.

Marijuana highs can be influenced by a wide variety of factors. Here are some tips that can help you get a reliably great high.

Getting high is super easy, but it can also be intimidating, particularly for newbies or people who’ve had negative experiences with marijuana. One of the most curious aspects about marijuana is how different it can affect people. 

Unlike alcohol, which kind of has a life of its own, marijuana highs are fickle and can be easily influenced by outside factors. Your location, the way in which you’re consuming the drug, your tolerance level and more are all factors that can and will influence your high, which can understandably make some people nervous. 

Here are 5 tips that can help you get the best marijuana high you can get:

Prepare in advance

If you’re someone who likes to prepare, go for it. Buy your favorite snacks and most refreshing drinks and have them nearby for when you’re getting ready for your smoke session. If you’re smoking alone, make sure to do it in a place that’s comfortable and to cue up something light and comforting, maybe your favorite show or a movie you’ve been meaning to catch up with. Have a book ready or prepare a music playlist. Some foresight can really upgrade a regular high to a really amazing one.

Make sure your weed is properly stored

why adults with medical conditions use more marijuana

Photo by Norman Posselt/Getty Images

RELATED: How To Consume The Remainder Of Your Vaporized Marijuana

Marijuana flower should be stored in a cool and dark place, somewhere that’s away from moisture and direct sunlight. It’s best to store your weed in a glass or metal container, taking it out of the plastic baggie in order to preserve the potency of your product. Weed that’s properly stored will always be more effective, better smelling and with way better flavor.

Benzinga's Related Links:

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Education Markets General

Related Articles

THCP, A Cannabinoid More Potent Than THC: An In-Depth Look At The Study That Discovered It

This article was originally published on Weedmaps News, and appears here with permission. read more

What Are Cannabis Moon Rocks And How Do You Consume Them?

By WeedMaps News' Lindsay MaHarry, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. read more

The Week In Cannabis: PharmaCann Could IPO, Tilray & MedMen, First Black CEO At Major Public Co. And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 20, 2021. Contents read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Trulieve, Grown Rogue, Neptune Wellness, Simplifya

Trulieve Appoints Nilyum Jhala As CTO Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) has named Nilyum Jhala its new chief technology officer. read more