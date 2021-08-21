5 Tips To Help You Get The Best Cannabis High

This article by Maria Loreto was originally published on The Fresh Toast, and appears here with permission.

Marijuana highs can be influenced by a wide variety of factors. Here are some tips that can help you get a reliably great high.

Getting high is super easy, but it can also be intimidating, particularly for newbies or people who’ve had negative experiences with marijuana. One of the most curious aspects about marijuana is how different it can affect people.

Unlike alcohol, which kind of has a life of its own, marijuana highs are fickle and can be easily influenced by outside factors. Your location, the way in which you’re consuming the drug, your tolerance level and more are all factors that can and will influence your high, which can understandably make some people nervous.

Here are 5 tips that can help you get the best marijuana high you can get:

Prepare in advance

If you’re someone who likes to prepare, go for it. Buy your favorite snacks and most refreshing drinks and have them nearby for when you’re getting ready for your smoke session. If you’re smoking alone, make sure to do it in a place that’s comfortable and to cue up something light and comforting, maybe your favorite show or a movie you’ve been meaning to catch up with. Have a book ready or prepare a music playlist. Some foresight can really upgrade a regular high to a really amazing one.

Make sure your weed is properly stored

Marijuana flower should be stored in a cool and dark place, somewhere that’s away from moisture and direct sunlight. It’s best to store your weed in a glass or metal container, taking it out of the plastic baggie in order to preserve the potency of your product. Weed that’s properly stored will always be more effective, better smelling and with way better flavor.

