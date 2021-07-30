fbpx

QQQ
-1.55
368.03
-0.42%
DIA
-1.18
352.00
-0.34%
SPY
-1.62
442.27
-0.37%
TLT
+ 0.67
148.15
+ 0.45%
GLD
-1.40
172.57
-0.82%

The Parent Co. Sends 'Strong Signal' To Shareholders, Enters Into Lock-Up Agreements With Its Board And Leadership Team

byJelena Martinovic
July 30, 2021 1:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
The Parent Co. Sends 'Strong Signal' To Shareholders, Enters Into Lock-Up Agreements With Its Board And Leadership Team

TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM) (OTCQX:GRAMF), which is doing business as The Parent Company, said Friday that both its leadership team and board of directors agreed to extend the share lock-up period for an additional six months.

Based in San Jose, California, the company announced Friday that over 35 million shares, which account for roughly 36% of the issued common shares, will be locked up until January 28, 2022.

Under the deal, the following insiders agreed to lock up the common shares that they either directly own or over which they exercise control or direction: CEO Steve Allan, CFO Mike Batesole, Dennis O'Malley, COO and president of Caliva, CLO Colin Brown, CVO Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter as well as the company's entire board of directors, including Michael Auerbach, Carol Bartz, Al Foreman, Leland Hensch, Daniel Neukomm, Jeffry Allen, and Desiree Perez.

The insiders are not allowed to sell, swap, hedge, pledge, assign, transfer, hypothecate or otherwise dispose of any of the lock-up shares.

"I am pleased that the entirety of our Board and leadership team have agreed to extend our share lock-up period to send a strong signal to our shareholders, partners, and employees of our unwavering conviction and confidence in the long-term prospects of The Parent Company," Michael Auerbach, the company's chairman, said. "The combination of some of the most well-known brands and products, together with our state-wide distribution networks and an industry-leading balance sheet, makes us exceptionally well-positioned to execute on our growth and consolidation strategies to lead the California cannabis market and beyond."

The company also entered into buyback agreements with John Figueiredo, President of SISU, and two other employees to buy a portion of their shareholdings over a period of 3 months at the prevailing market price to fund their tax liabilities in relation to the SPAC Merger.

A Busy July

The company launched a new delivery hub in Chula Vista, California, reaching an additional 3.3 million residents in the greater San Diego area in mid-July, ahead of introducing its shoppable app for iPhone users.

Also, on the heels of revealing its intentions to purchase the West Hollywood-based dispensary for $11.5 million, The Parent Company opted to terminate a conditional agreement to invest $50 million in GH Group, Inc. via a private placement offering by Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BRND) (OTCQX:MRCQF). 

Price Action

The Parent Company's shares were trading 0.2934% higher at $4.10 per share at the time of writing.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Graham on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Entrepreneurship Small Cap Markets General

Related Articles

Glass House Cannabis Co: Q1 Revenue Spikes 136% YoY, Positive Adjusted EBITDA On Heels Of Closing Deal With Mercer Park

Glass House Brands Inc. (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) announced its first-quarter financial results on the heels of closing a business combination with Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BRND.A.U) (OTCQX: MRCQF) and its debut on the NEO Exchange read more

Meet Peakz: The Second Cannabis Brand Supported By Jay-Z, The Parent Company

The Parent Company (OTC: GRAMF), where Jay-Z serves as Chief Visionary Officer and leads the company's social equity venture fund, recently announced its second social equity investment. read more

Jay-Z's Cannabis Co. The Parent Co. Is Buying A West Hollywood Dispensary For $11.5M

TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), which does business as The Parent Company, will buy the West Hollywood-based dispensary for $11.5 million. read more

The Parent Company's Social Equity Fund Invests In Josephine & Billie's Speakeasy-Style Shop, Supports Women Of Color

TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), which does business as The Parent Company, has chosen Josephine & Billie's as its first social equity corporate venture fund investment. read more