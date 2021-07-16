The Parent Company To Reach 60% Of California Residents With Addition Of Its Newest Delivery Hub In Chula Vista

TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), which does business as The Parent Company is reaching an additional 3.3 million residents in the greater San Diego area with the launch of a new delivery hub in Chula Vista, California. To celebrate this milestone, Caliva is offering a 30% discount on a customer’s first purchase for a limited time.

The move comes on the heels of the company’s rollout of Fun Uncle Cruisers – live resin full-gram vape cartridges, that are being sold for $36.

With its newest delivery hub, the vertically integrated cannabis company will now be able to offer advanced access to its cannabis products via Caliva’s on-demand direct-to-consumer platform. Customers can choose from options like ordering products on-demand or pre-ordering up to a week in advance and selecting the most suitable time for the delivery.

There is also a Caliva Express delivery service that provides delivery in less than an hour for certain products. Paying is enabled via a digital and contactless method – using Hypur. Almost one-third of the brand’s annual sales are being executed via Hypur service.

Growth Strategy

The Parent Company will be reaching a total of around 60% of California’s residents. San Diego contains an attractive market, with a population that has spent more than $200 million on cannabis products over the last 12 months.

The move is part of the company’s growth strategy, which has already seen a more than 20% increase year-over-year in the number of customers using Caliva’s direct-to-consumer platform.

The new delivery hub will also bring 20-30 new jobs to the area.

"We are proud to provide The Parent Company's unmatched product offerings and customer service options to greater San Diego with the launch of this delivery hub. From one-on-one consultations to the ability to track their delivery in real time, Caliva provides consumers with a convenient and streamlined experience from start to finish," Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company stated.

"With over 600 SKUs available through Caliva.com, we are looking forward to providing consumers in the San Diego region with a full-service experience to find products that best fit their needs. This new market opening demonstrates our continued investment in expanding the reach of our own in-house direct-to-consumer platform and our commitment to providing seamless access to cannabis for all consumers across the entire state of California," O'Malley concluded.

Price Action

The Parent Company’s shares were trading 0.40% lower at $5.0 per share at the time of writing Friday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash