Win Free NFL Tickets, Flights And Luxury Accommodation, Thanks To Cannadips CBD Co.

After giving away multiple trips to experience the famous “Croptober” cannabis harvest festival in Humboldt County, California, Cannadips, a hemp-derived CBD pouches producer focused on nicotine replacement, is going for a new once-in-a-lifetime giveaway.

This time, the company is raffling off a luxury NFL experience.

The lucky winner will receive two tickets to any NFL regular-season game, free flights and two nights in a luxury hotel. Of course, the seats will be pretty dope.

You can sign on to participate before August 31 at https://cannadipscbd.com/pages/goty-2021

Cannadips CBD is an advertiser on the Pat McAfee Show, the largest sports talk show in America right now. Thus, the company has a strong affinity with sports fans across the country.

“When it comes to football, Cannadips takes it very seriously. This is a sport that has taken America by storm and dip culture lives deep in the locker room and for the fans who armchair quarterback from their couches every weekend,” said Cannadips founder Case Mandel. “We couldn't be more excited about providing one of our consumers an experience they will never forget and the opportunity to spread our message far and wide. Cannadips is the premier tobacco and nicotine dip alternative with cannabinoids and our community in Humboldt is ecstatic they can be helping men across America.”

Photo: Adrian Curiel on Unsplash