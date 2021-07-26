How To Microdose Psychedelics: DoubleBlind Launches New Course

Psychedelics microdosing has become quite popular in recent years, with patients reporting it has helped with depression, insomnia, lack of focus and even physical conditions such as irregular periods, Lyme disease and migraines.

One thing seems clear: microdosing holds incredible promise to help one feel more energized, happy and healthy. But if you want the results you’re looking for, it’s important that you microdose the right way.

You need to find the right dose (i.e. your 'sweet spot' dose), right protocol and right substance, and then track your results and optimize your routines.

In DoubleBlind’s new course, How to Microdose, Adam Bramlage, microdosing coach and educator, will walk you through, step by step, exactly how to do it.

Bramlage has worked with hundreds of clients in his private microdosing practice, from people on SSRIs with depression to people looking to change their relationship to alcohol, lose weight and just feel better all around. And, he’ll be there to support you, with three live group calls.

“Since we launched DoubleBlind, we’ve received dozens and dozens of questions from people about microdosing. People either are curious about microdosing, but not sure if it’s the right fit; they think it’s going to help them, but they don’t know where to start, or they are concerned about the risks,” shared DoubleBlind co-founder and CEO Shelby Hartman. “We started DoubleBlind to help all those people, and that’s why we’re launching this course, too. It’s packed with cutting-edge information on psychedelic science and most importantly, it’s trustworthy. It is our hope and our prayer that it will help the many people who are curious about microdosing find relief.”

What You Get

14 video episodes

3 live support group calls with microdosing teacher Adam Bramlage

Written guides to accompany each topic

Microdosing supply list

Microdosing FAQs ad answers

Additional resources for learning ad support.

DoubleBlind has teamed up with the world's leading experts to provide the latest, most trustworthy information on psychedelics. More than 4000 students have graduated from DB101 courses, and all the proceeds go back to funding DB’s journalism to help further the psychedelic movement.

