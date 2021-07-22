fbpx

Cannabis Co. Tilt Holdings Names Dana Arvidson As New COO

byJavier Hasse
July 22, 2021 12:22 pm
Cannabis business solutions provider TILT Holdings Inc (OTC:TLLTF) announced Thursday the appointment of Dana Arvidson as chief operating officer.

In his new role, Arvidson will work with the company’s senior management team to drive operational and financial growth across Tilt’s core businesses.

Before joining Tilt, Arvidson served as vice president of corporate development for PhyNet Dermatology LLC, a physician practice management company. He brings more than 20 years of experience in a wide array of roles focused on growth and operating results.

“Dana's strong capital markets acumen combined with his extensive acquisition and integration experience made him an obvious choice for the role,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT Holdings, told Benzinga. “We're thrilled to welcome him to TILT's executive team and look forward to utilizing his expertise as we continue to drive shareholder value through the efficient execution of our long-term strategic initiatives.”

