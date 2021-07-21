New Cannabis Products: A Professional Cosmetic Line, A CBD Sports Recovery Line And Marine Collage

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Koru Pharmaceuticals

With hemp seed oil as the main ingredient, Koru Pharmaceuticals launched a new professional cosmetic line including:

Mesohemp Hemp Seed Oil Face Masks, which use unrefined, cold compression extracted oil to retain natural nutrients such as vitamins A, D, E and Omega 3, 6 & 9. The masks provide hydration, moisture and freshen weak and sensitive skin.

Mesohemp Sun Block, which can be used throughout the seasons and blocks both UVA and UVB, effectively protecting the skin from the sun and whitening the skin. It also soothes the skin, improves its tone, fine lines and wrinkles.

Mesohemp Toner stabilizes pH balance after washing the face and moisturizes the skin. The ingredients offer a daily support formula for all skin types.

Roman Vernidub, Koru Pharmaceuticals’ CEO, told Benzinga, “At Koru Pharma we are deeply committed to innovation and continuous development, choosing only natural ingredients for our products. Hemp Seed Oil Hemp the main ingredient in our new 'Mesohemp' cosmetic line contains 460 natural substances including Omega 3, 6, 9, and at least 20% CBD which is known for its health benefits. We’re thrilled to share this new product line and will continue developing new ones that deliver visible and long-term results.”

Five other products will be added to the line in the coming weeks, including Multipurpose Cream, Serum, Lotion, Facial Oil and Cleansing Oil.

Kyoto Botanicals

Kyoto Botanicals debuted its CBD sports recovery line, which includes a re(CHARGE) Premium Sports Cream and the hands-free re(CHARGE) Sports Balm, to aid in performance and recovery.

Designed with the active lifestyle in mind, both products contain CBD, menthol, camphor and other organic botanical oils to help soothe sore muscles on golf courses, hiking trails, ski slopes, gyms and more. Since they are both THC-free, everyone from the weekend warrior to the professional athlete can now enjoy the benefits of topical CBD.

“As we’re based in Colorado, I was seeing many active friends and family members struggle with sore muscles after a strenuous day,” said Kyoto Botanicals co-founder Mark Gillilan. “Knowing the power of CBD to help with recovery, we created these portable products to help keep the body going during any activity.”

Uncle Bud’s Marine Collagen

Uncle Bud’s launched its CBD Marine Collagen Soft Gels and Hemp Marine Collagen Soft Gels, two new supplements designed to deliver the perfect dose of marine collagen. Collagen is said to positively impact the skin, nails, bones and joints while providing therapeutic levels of scientifically proven, restoring, reviving and relieving benefits of CBD and hemp oil in just one convenient capsule.

The soft gels contain 600 mg of marine collagen per capsule, along with 20 mg of CBD per capsule.

“Collagen, hemp and CBD are powerful wonder ingredients that work overtime to support and enhance overall wellness. With these new CBD Marine Collagen and Hemp Marine Collagen Soft Gels, we set out to create our dream supplement, one that combined the power of collagen with the natural properties of hemp or CBD. The result is what we can truly call the ultimate amplification of any supplement or wellness routine,” Bruno Schiavi, co-founder of Uncle Bud’s Hemp & CBD, told Benzinga.

Photo: Courtesy Images.

