San Francisco's Newest Social-Equity Cannabis Dispensary Is Airplane Themed – And It's Super Cool

San Francisco natives and cousins Eric Grayson, Keena Middelton and Charles Toney II recently opened "Flight" – the only state-licensed cannabis dispensary in San Francisco’s Park Merced neighborhood.

The store opening makes cannabis safe and accessible for local residents and serves as a testament to the power of family.

The store’s name, Flight, is a tribute to Eric Grayson’s mother, Clara Grayson, who passed away from cancer just after the family pooled their money to fly her around the world.

Charles Toney II also shared that his mother had also recently passed away. Before her passing, she was able to find relief from her symptoms and ailments through the use of cannabis. This sparked Charles' passion for promoting cannabis as a vehicle for health and wellness.

“Flight is so much more than just a store. It’s about transforming the pain of loss into the joy of helping others, and standing as proof that any obstacle can be overcome through unity and perseverance,” Grayson said.

Flight is now open and is located at 61 Cambon Drive, San Francisco, CA.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Courtesy photo.