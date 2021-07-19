New Cannabis Products: Pod-Based Vape Pens, THC Beverages, Roll-Ons And Sleep Oils

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Etain Health

Etain Health, a New York-based, family-run, women-owned marijuana dispensary launched an innovative new product.

Dubbed The Motif magnetic vape pen, this new sleek pen makes precise dosing easy to achieve via a draw-activated system that automatically vaporizes just the right amount of Etain’s additive-free, terpene-rich oil every time.

Unlike threaded 510 cartridges, Etain’s Motif pods simply click into place, making the entire process simple and easy to use.

“When creating The Motif™, we wanted to make sure first and foremost that the product elevated the cannabis experience for our patients while keeping the device easy to use,” said Hillary Peckham, Etain Health’s co-founder and CEO. “This exclusive product is new to the NY Medical Marijuana market and a more modern vape experience in line with what's available nationwide. We're hoping this will positively contribute to the well-being of those looking to benefit from its use.”

THC Living

THC Living was created by the industry veterans behind CBD Living to bring high-quality wellness products to the cannabis market.

Initial offerings include THC Living Beverages with 100mg THC (available in Mango,

Lemonade, Pink Lemonade and Arnie 50/50 flavors) and THC Living Freeze roll-ons in ratios of 1:1, 3:1 and 1:3 CBD:THC. THC Living Patches, Suppositories and Full-Spectrum Oil (FSO) are coming soon.

“Our biggest request from loyal CBD Living customers was to create additional high-quality products containing THC, or a mixture of THC and CBD,” said CBD Living and THC Living founder and CEO Bill DiSegna. “We're happy to expand our product offerings to a wide range of people.”

Big Spoon

Big Spoon contains a potent combination of CBD and CBN (cannabinol) and is engineered to help users rest and experience enhanced sleep, relief and relaxation.

Big Spoon is Sunday Scaries’ first product to contain added isolated CBN, which is known to support sleep and relaxation. The 70’s-inspired, vanilla cream flavored tincture contains 750 mg of high-quality CBD, 250 mg of CBN, plus ingredients like chamomile, valerian root extract, lemon balm extract, 5-HTP, GABA and L-theanine. In addition to CBD/CBN, Big Spoon’s other ingredients including Valerian root extract (typically used to help treat sleep disorders) and L-theanine (helps those suffering from insomnia) support healthy sleep.

Chatting with Benzinga, Mike Sill and Beau Schmitt, co-founders of Sunday Scaries, said, “Running Sunday Scaries is a 24/7 job that comes with sleepless nights and racing thoughts, which became even more prevalent this past year. We wanted to incorporate CBN in a new product and found that it was amazing for sleep and relaxation, alongside other ingredients such as Valerian root extract and L-theanine. Knowing we weren’t the only ones struggling with restless nights – especially this past year – we created a tincture targeted specifically for sleep. Big Spoon is the perfect addition to our core lineup and we’re so excited to finally share it with our community.”

Photo: Courtesy Images.

