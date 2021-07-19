Eve & Co Incorporated Enters Deal To Export Medical Cannabis To Germany

Eve & Co Incorporated (TSXV:EVE) (OTCQX:EEVVF) is looking to export dried cannabis flower to Germany under an agreement with Cannamedical Pharma GmbH.

As part of its strategy to provide medical cannabis to consumers in Europe, the Ontario-based Strathroy entered into the medical cannabis supply and purchase agreement with yet another German company.

The deal between Eve & Co’s subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd. and Cannamedical binds Cologne-based import/export and distribution company of para-pharmaceutical, medicinal and narcotic products to distribute medical graded cannabis products in Germany.

Melinda Rombouts, president and CEO of Eve & Co, said they expect the partnership to result in “the potential supply of up to approximately $7M of cannabis product over the next two years.”

“CM is committed to improving patients’ quality of life, and as this parallels our directive, we are pleased to assist CM in this goal,” Rombouts further explained. “This agreement is one of the ten supply agreements we have with buyers in Germany and forms part of our strategy to provide significant supply in the EU.”

Last week, Natural MedCo kicked off the collaboration with Adjupharm GmbH, also an importer, exporter and distributor of para-pharmaceutical, medicinal and narcotics.

Based in Bad Oldesloe, Germany, Adjupharm is expected to order up to 660 kilograms of NMC's dried and gamma-irradiated cannabis flower under the initial three-year cannabis supply deal.

Photo by Hakuna Matata on Unsplash