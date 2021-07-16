C21 Investments, 1933 Industries And Urban-Gro Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On June 16, 2021
GAINERS:
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed up 9.12% at $0.07ª
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed up 5.68% at $0.93
- 1933 Industries (OTC:TGIFF) shares closed up 5.28% at $0.07
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed up 3.6% at $1.28
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed up 3.42% at $18.13ª
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 3.39% at $8.84
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed up 2.72% at $209.48
LOSERS:
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 21.69% at $0.84
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 14.06% at $2.75
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed down 11.47% at $0.54
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed down 10% at $0.05
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC:KHRNF) shares closed down 8.17% at $0.23
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 7.94% at $0.03
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 7.79% at $9.35
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 6.53% at $0.23
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 5.62% at $2.52
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed down 5.27% at $9.16
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed down 4.77% at $7.18
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 4.4% at $7.07
-
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
