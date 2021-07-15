World Acceptance, Cresco Labs And TerrAscend Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 15, 2021
GAINERS:
- Benchmark Botanics (OTC:BHHKF) shares closed up 247.25% at $0.14
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 18.69% at $0.16
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 13.3% at $3.20
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 7.51% at $0.03
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 7.24% at $10.14
- Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 7.22% at $0.25
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed up 7.02% at $0.61
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed up 6.18% at $3.61
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed up 5.54% at $0.04
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 3.64% at $166.43
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares closed up 11.15% at $3.24
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 3.6% at $0.24
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 2.91% at $0.85
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed up 2.8% at $11.01
LOSERS:
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 12.46% at $3.13
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 12.13% at $0.41
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 9.72% at $0.24
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 8.08% at $0.28
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 6.96% at $8.55
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed down 6.91% at $3.37
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed down 6.66% at $0.84
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed down 6.17% at $0.08
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed down 6.03% at $9.67
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed down 6% at $0.07
- 1933 Industries (OTC:TGIFF) shares closed down 5.76% at $0.07
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed down 5.54% at $0.20
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 5.08% at $3.55
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed down 4.8% at $1.19
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 4.19% at $0.88
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 3.29% at $0.60
