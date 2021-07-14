Watch Morgan Paxhia Co-Founder Of Poseidon At The Benzinga Cannabis Insider: Is Federal Marijuana Legalization Imminent?

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.

On Tuesday’s show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse spoke with Morgan Paxhia, co-founder of Poseidon, a cannabis investment fund.

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (CSE:CURA)

Kiaro Holdings Corp (TSE: KO)

Organigram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp (OTC:MRCQF)

High Tide Inc (NASDAQ:HITI)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

