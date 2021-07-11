EXCLUSIVE: B-Real Talks Dr. Greenthumb's, Cypress Hill, Saturday Night Live On 'Cannabis Hour'

Rap artist B-Real is best known for his role as the lead rapper of the hip hop group Cypress Hill, but more recently, he launched a cannabis brand and dispensary chain called Dr. Greenthumb's.

Having been involved with cannabis for a long time, he jumped at the opportunity to create a legal cannabis company, B-Real said in an interview Friday on "Benzinga Cannabis Hour."

Dr. Greenthumb's: The name of the company came from a Cypress Hill song called "Dr. Greenthumb."

It's great to see the long-time dream of owning and operating a cannabis company manifest through Dr. Greenthumb's, B-Real told Benzinga.

Dr. Greenthumb's is in various locations across California. The company plans to expand to San Diego, Tulsa and other locations within the next year, he said.

Dr. Greenthumb's has collaborations with edible companies, but its primary focus is on flower products through its Insane brand.

People are more educated about the safety and use cases of cannabis than they were 30 years ago, B-Real told Benzinga. At some point, he believes cannabis will be federally legalized.

Saturday Night Live: Cypress Hill appeared on "Saturday Night Live" in 1993 to perform two live songs as the musical guest. Getting booked to perform live on "SNL" is one of the achievements that musical artists aspire to achieve, B-Real said.

The hip hop group planned to play its first song in a relatively normal fashion, however, B-Real said they planned to "thrash the set" toward the end of the second song and light up a couple of joints. One of the members of the group lit a joint at the start of the song and it threw everything off, he said.

The staff at "SNL" loved the chaos, but executives of the show banned Cypress Hill following the performance and they have been banned ever since. Cypress Hill has a 30-year anniversary coming up so "maybe they lift the ban and have us on one more time and…maybe we do it again," B- Real smiled and said.

See the full interview here: