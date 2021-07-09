fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.37
356.40
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 4.42
339.96
+ 1.28%
SPY
+ 4.52
426.41
+ 1.05%
TLT
-2.02
150.64
-1.36%
GLD
+ 0.85
167.81
+ 0.5%

Al Harrington And The First Black-Owned Multinational Cannabis Brand: Viola Hits Canada

byJavier Hasse
July 9, 2021 2:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Al Harrington And The First Black-Owned Multinational Cannabis Brand: Viola Hits Canada

Al Harrington’s cannabis products are finally reaching Canada.

According to information procured exclusively ahead of an official announcement, cannabinoid-focused biopharmaceutical company Avicanna (OTC:AVCNF) (also featured in this Forbes article) will be licensing the brand of the NBA star, Viola, and using it to create specific formulations for sale across medical and consumer retail channels in Canada. Viola will receive a royalty fee for the use of its name, but Avicanna will ultimately develop the products being sold north of the border.

Deeply Invested

For Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna, this partnership has a deep personal meaning. It’s the coming together of two minority-led companies, and the result of two years of collaboration.

“We are proud to be supporting Al’s vision and the Viola brand with its growth and expansion into Canada,” said Azadian said in an interview. “This is an incredible opportunity to provide not only access to a premium cannabis brand, but also a humanist philosophy that our diverse community in Canada can relate to.”

See also: From GrubHub To Cannabis: An Entrepreneur’s Life-Long Bet On Home Deliveries

“Additionally, being headquartered in Toronto, one of the most multicultural cities in the world, our diverse management team sees the launch of Viola in Canada as a chance to lay the foundation for Viola’s mission of representation and reform in the Canadian cannabis space,” he added.

Cross-Border Social Equity

10-year-old Viola is not just known for its quality products sold across California, Colorado, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Washington, but also for its commitment as a brand to social equity. Through initiatives like Viola Cares, the company seeks to create entrepreneurial opportunities for communities of color in the cannabis industry, offering education, expungement and incubation programs for minorities.

Discussing the partnership with Avicanna, Viola CEO Al Harrington also seemed very excited and personally invested.

The company’s “commitment to research and development of cannabis in the medical and pharmaceutical industries makes them the perfect biotech partner to bring Viola’s brand to our Northern neighbors,” he said.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Avicanna to expand into the Canadian market. Becoming the first Black-owned multinational brand is a significant milestone for Viola, and we look forward to expanding our product offering and Viola’s mission into a new market,” he added.

See also: Meet Peakz: The Second Cannabis Brand Supported By Jay-Z, The Parent Company

Earlier this year, Harrington and Avicanna had inked a deal under which the athlete’s CBD brand re+PLAY would use the Canadian company’s proprietary product formulas. According to Harrington and Azadian, the partnership came after months of collaborative R&D.

Beyond this partnership, Avicanna, traded both in the U.S. and Canada, is a vertically integrated company, with biopharmaceutical R&D and retail activities in Canada, and cultivation and retail operations in Colombia. Back in 2017, it became the first cannabis-focused company to be admitted into Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, where it still conducts most of its R&D to date.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

Photo: Viola

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Avicanna Partners With Al Harrington To Bring Viola Products To Canada

Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) has agreed to supervise the commercialization of Viola cannabis products in Canada via its manufacturing, distribution, and sales infrastructure. read more

Avicanna Partners With Harrington Wellness To Promote Re+Play CBD Products

Avicanna Inc. (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) teamed up with Harrington Wellness Inc. to produce a CBD topical line for athletes and active consumers. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Ghost Drops, Virtual Medical International, Hemp Meds, Avicanna, Silver Therapeutics, Ayr Wellness

Former Ignite Exec Gene Bernaudo To Serve As CEO And Interim COO Of Ghost Drops Ghost Drops has named cannabis expert Gene Bernaudo as its CEO and interim chief operating officer. read more

The Week In Cannabis: The New Tilray, Jazz-GW Pharma, Earnings, M&A, And More

This was an eventful week for the cannabis industry. read more