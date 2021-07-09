fbpx
Watch CV Sciences & Lyphe Group On The Benzinga Cannabis Hour

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
July 8, 2021 10:55 pm
Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors.
On Thursday’s show, hosts Elliot Lane and Patrick Lane invited Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) and Dean Friday CEO & Co-Founder of Lyphe Group.
Hosts also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB)
  • Skye Bioscience Inc (OTC:SKYE)
  • Truelieve Cannabis Corp (OTC:TCNNF)
  • Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)
  • Harborside Inc (OTC:HBORF)

Meet The Hosts:

