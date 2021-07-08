Fyllo Partners With Comscore To Help Brands Target Cannabis And CBD Users More Easily

Brands can now target cannabis and CBD consumers with greater ease. Cannabis technology platform Fyllo has teamed up with measurement giant Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to enable cannabis brands to reach valuable audiences by launching a new ad-targeting product.

Fyllo Infused Comscore Audiences combines Fyllo's cannabis and CBD endemic purchase data with Comscore's demographic and behavioral audience segments.

These segments insights form Comscore's panels that cover digital, mobile, OTT and TV providing

marketers a fresh approach for reaching audiences across desktop, mobile and connected TV.

"As mainstream brands turn their attention to the cannabis market, leveraging the most trusted activation data in the industry is necessary," Jessica Trainor, vice president of programmatic partnerships at Comscore, said Wednesday. "With the combination of Comscore and Fyllo's audiences, advertisers will have the ability to achieve campaign KPIs with confidence and scale."

“We’ve known how powerful the cannabis and CBD consumer was since day one, especially in non-endemic, mainstream settings,” said Chad Bronstein, CEO, and Founder of Fyllo. “Fyllo’s partnership with Comscore validates how influential this audience truly is."

This partnership will allow brands to reach valuable audiences who are heavy gamers, millennial cannabis users and CBD consumers who are premium rental watchers, according to a Fyllo press release.

"This new set of enriched audiences enables mainstream marketers access to these critical consumers to drive marketing outcomes and growth," Bronstein concluded.

Image by fancycrave1 from Pixabay