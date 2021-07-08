10 Highest Credit Scores For Smaller-Cap Cannabis Companies, From The Viridian Cannabis Credit Tracker

Last week we introduced the Viridian Cannabis Credit Tracker and illustrated it with the over $1B Multi-State Operators by market cap.

This week we show the ranking of the ten highest ranking credits out of the 21 US Cultivation & Retail companies we track with market caps between $10MM and $200M.

The Viridian Cannabis Credit Tracker is particularly valuable when looking at companies of this size as only five of these companies have analyst coverage. The graph shows the Viridian Credit Score in blue where a higher score indicates stronger credit quality.

The green line shows the ranking of the companies on our leverage index which is the most powerful of the four sets of variables that are used to calculate the credit score. The Viridian leverage index uses a combination of balance sheet, cash flow, and market value variables. The use of market value variables makes the credit score more sensitive to developments in between financial statement releases.

The scoring system ranks MariMed (OTC:MRMD) as the best credit of the group. This shows a tremendous improvement for this company, which appeared close to insolvency as recently as a year ago. MariMed ranks now ranks highest in liquidity and leverage.

The lowest ranking credit, MedMen, just makes it into the top ten. It has low rankings for leverage but has reasonable near-term liquidity and also the largest size (as measured by assets and market cap).

