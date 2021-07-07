fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.26
359.93
+ 0.07%
DIA
+ 1.02
344.80
+ 0.29%
SPY
+ 0.97
431.96
+ 0.22%
TLT
+ 1.16
145.58
+ 0.79%
GLD
+ 0.77
167.35
+ 0.46%

Auxly Cannabis Group Boosts Financial Position With Amendments To Previous $123M Convertible Debenture

byJelena Martinovic
July 7, 2021 10:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Auxly Cannabis Group Boosts Financial Position With Amendments To Previous $123M Convertible Debenture

Cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX:XLY) (OTCQX:CBWTF) on Tuesday announced the implementation of amendments to particular provisions of its previously issued debenture with tobacco giant Imperial Brands PLC.

Back in 2019, Imperial had invested CA$123 million ($92.8 million) in Auxly, by way of a debenture that is convertible into 19.9% ownership of the cannabis company, at a conversion price of 81 cents per share.

Under the deal, Imperial agreed to provide Auxly with global Imperial Brands vaping technology and access to Nerudia, its vapor innovation business. In addition, Auxly will become an exclusive partner for Imperial’s cannabis business operations.

“We are looking forward to working with the incredibly strong team at Imperial Brands," Auxly CEO Hugo Alves, said at the time. “We believe there is considerable opportunity for growth and value creation for both companies.”

In April, the companies entered into an amendment agreement to extend the maturity date of the debenture by two years to September 25, 2024, and allow Imperial to convert any or all of the accrued and unpaid interest on debenture then outstanding into common shares on an annual basis.

Under the amendments, payment of interest under the debenture remained unchanged at 4% per annum, payable annually.

Auxly also disclosed it had sold its stake in 2368523 Ontario Limited – which is doing business as Curative Cannabis – for $6 million to a private purchaser.

The company acquired all the shares and assets of Curative Cannabis to a foreclosure order issued in 2019, including a Chatham-Kent, Ontario-based cultivation facility, which has remained non-operational since then.

Photo by GRAS GRÜN on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Financing Asset Sales Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Co. Auxly's Shares Plummet On Q1 Net Loss Of $10.49M, Negative Adjusted EBITDA Of $6.87M

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX - XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) reported Friday its financial results for the first quarter of the year, with a net loss of $10.49 million, compared to a net loss of $12.74 million in the same period a year ago. read more

Cannabis Co. Auxly Raises $8M By Selling Units With ATB Capital Markets Inc. As The Only Agent

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) completed an $8 million private placement offering of units, with ATB Capital Markets Inc. acting as the only agent. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Phyto, HERBL, Treez, Fyllo, Auxly, AgraFlora, Viridis

Phyto Extractions Announces Departure Of Interim CEO Phyto Extractions Inc., formerly known as Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd., (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP), said last Friday it had parted ways with J. Scott Munro, the company’s interim CEO and director. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Chalice, Aegis, Jushi, Delta 9, Eve & Co, Cronos And Auxly

Chalice Brands Appoints Ginger Mollo As Its CIO And General Manager Of Fifth & Root read more